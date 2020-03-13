Listen Now
Justin Kaufmann

Dude…where’s the toilet paper?

Roe Conn

As COVID-19 spreads...shoppers are hoarding toilet paper

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Reports of major retailers and local stores across the country with empty shelves have circulated on social media, causing panic and widespread hoarding of these products — further exasperating an already taxed logistical train. Family Dollar shelves lay bare as panic reaches Dickinson. (Photo by James B. Miller, Jr. / The Dickinson Press)

As the coronavirus grows across the U.S., people are shopping for supplies either to fight COVID-19 or to prepare themselves for a possible quarantine. One thing is for sure, toilet paper is a hot commodity in Chicago and most stores are completely out of it. Roe Conn took calls from listeners who were lucky enough to find T.P. and willing to share the locations of where they bought it.  

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
