Dr. Willie Wilson donates 1 million masks to the City of Chicago

Former mayoral, and presidential candidate Dr. Willie Wilson joins The Roe Conn Show to talk about his crusade to donate 20,000 masks to each of the city’s 50 aldermen to distribute to the city’s must vulnerable residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
