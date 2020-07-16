Dr. Jim Adams on the rising rate of new COVID-19 cases in Illinois: ‘There’s definitely an uptick, and day-by-day it’s going up’

Northwestern Medicine’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Adams joins Roe Conn to discuss the COVID-19 rate in Illinois, and what it means as the number of new cases in the last eight days have been more than 1,000.
