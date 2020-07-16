Dr. Jim Adams on the rising rate of new COVID-19 cases in Illinois: ‘There’s definitely an uptick, and day-by-day it’s going up’

A man wears a mask while he is driving in Deerfield, Ill.,Tuesday, June 23, 2020. All Illinoisans should wear as mask or face covering when they must leave their home or report to work for essential operations and they either cannot or it is impractical to maintain 6 feet of physical distance between themselves and others. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Northwestern Medicine’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Adams joins Roe Conn to discuss the COVID-19 rate in Illinois, and what it means as the number of new cases in the last eight days have been more than 1,000.

