Dr. J. Alexander Navarro explains the modern lessons learned from the historic pandemic of 1918

Assistant Director for the Center for the History of Medicine at the University of Michigan, Dr. J. Alexander Navarro joins Roe Conn to talk about the startling similarities between the way the American public reacted to mask mandates and public health advice during the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918-1920.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!