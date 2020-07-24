Dr. J. Alexander Navarro explains the modern lessons learned from the historic pandemic of 1918

FILE – In this Oct. 19, 1918 file photo provide by the U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command a sign is posted at the Naval Aircraft Factory in Philadelphia that indicates, the Spanish Influenza was then extremely active. Science has ticked off some major accomplishments over the last century. The world learned about viruses, cured various diseases, made effective vaccines, developed instant communications and created elaborate public-health networks. Yet in many ways, 2020 is looking like 1918, the year the great influenza pandemic raged. (U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command via AP)

Assistant Director for the Center for the History of Medicine at the University of Michigan, Dr. J. Alexander Navarro joins Roe Conn to talk about the startling similarities between the way the American public reacted to mask mandates and public health advice during the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918-1920.

