FILE – In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada runs to first base with a hit in the first inning of the team’s spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Mesa, Ariz. Moncada rejoined the White Sox after missing the start of their summer camp because he contracted the coronavirus. Moncada revealed on a video conference call with reporters Thursday, July 16, that he tested positive for COVID-19. He said he didn’t experience any major symptoms but it was a difficult time for him and a little scary. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)