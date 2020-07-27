‘Doc’ Emrick explains the status of Phase 3 COVID testing in the NHL

Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick of NBC Sports joins Roe Conn to discuss how the NHL is gearing up for the season as the MLB faces outbreaks. Emrick also chats about Corey Crawford on the roster.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthalFollow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthalFollow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!