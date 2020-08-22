David Arquette explains to Richard Roeper why he’s hard to kill

David Arquette, who’s known to everyone as Dwight “Dewey” Riley from the “Scream” franchise, joins The Roe Conn Show to talk one-on-one with columnist and film critic for The Chicago Sun-Times Richard Roeper about his new film “You Cannot Kill David Arquette”.
