Dan Herbert, the attorney who defended Jason Van Dyke in the Laquan McDonald case, offers his perspective on the murder charge in the death of Rayshard Brooks

Dan Herbert, the attorney who represented former Chicago cop Jason Van Dyke in the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, joins Roe Conn to discuss a former Atlanta police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks being charged with felony murder.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!