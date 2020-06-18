Listen Now
Dan Herbert, the attorney who defended Jason Van Dyke in the Laquan McDonald case, offers his perspective on the murder charge in the death of Rayshard Brooks

A protester holds up a sign on Saturday, June 13, 2020, near the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police Friday evening following a struggle in the restaurant’s drive-thru line in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Dan Herbert, the attorney who represented former Chicago cop Jason Van Dyke in the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, joins Roe Conn to discuss a former Atlanta police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks being charged with felony murder.

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
