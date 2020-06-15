CTA Supervisor arrested by CPD: ‘I’m in full uniform in handcuffs…it makes me distrust CPD’

Martesa Lee, the CTA supervisor who was appointed as an incident commander at the scene of a stabbing, then arrested by CPD after she informed a sergeant on the scene that she was mistreated by another officer, joins The Roe Conn Show along with her attorney Jordan Marsh to explain her side of of what happened February 4th.
