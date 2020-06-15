CTA Supervisor arrested by CPD: ‘I’m in full uniform in handcuffs…it makes me distrust CPD’

Police body-camera video shows a dispute between CTA supervisor Martesa Lee and Chicago police Officer Raymond Haran, and subsequent her arrest, after she complained to his supervisor about the interaction.

Martesa Lee, the CTA supervisor who was appointed as an incident commander at the scene of a stabbing, then arrested by CPD after she informed a sergeant on the scene that she was mistreated by another officer, joins The Roe Conn Show along with her attorney Jordan Marsh to explain her side of of what happened February 4th.