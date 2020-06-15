Listen Now
Ji Suk Yi

CTA Supervisor arrested by CPD: ‘I’m in full uniform in handcuffs…it makes me distrust CPD’

Roe Conn

CTA supervisor Martesa Lee was arrested in February after attempting to lodge a complaint against a Chicago police officer

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police body-camera video shows a dispute between CTA supervisor Martesa Lee and Chicago police Officer Raymond Haran, and subsequent her arrest, after she complained to his supervisor about the interaction.

Martesa Lee, the CTA supervisor who was appointed as an incident commander at the scene of a stabbing, then arrested by CPD after she informed a sergeant on the scene that she was mistreated by another officer, joins The Roe Conn Show along with her attorney Jordan Marsh to explain her side of of what happened February 4th.

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
