COVID-19 won’t peak in Illinois until mid-June according to U of I physicists

University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign physicists Nigel Goldenfeld & Sergei Maslov join The Roe Conn Show to explain why modeling shows that Illinois won’t hit its peak of COVID-19 cases until mid-June. They also explain how they come up with these models.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!