Live Now
Coronavirus: Facts not Fear
Listen Now
John Williams

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

COVID-19 won’t peak in Illinois until mid-June according to U of I physicists

Roe Conn

Illinois reports 192 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Village of Schaumburg staffer Erin Baxter prepares masks at Boomers Stadium parking lot in Schaumburg, Ill., Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The village is distributing 70,000 masks to residents of the northwest Chicago suburb as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The distribution event from Wednesday, May 6, through Friday, May 8, by age and last name from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seniors age 65 and older were given masks on Wednesday. A maximum of five masks is to be given to each vehicle. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign physicists Nigel Goldenfeld & Sergei Maslov join The Roe Conn Show to explain why modeling shows that Illinois won’t hit its peak of COVID-19 cases until mid-June. They also explain how they come up with these models.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories