COVID-19 won’t peak in Illinois until mid-June according to U of I physicists

Village of Schaumburg staffer Erin Baxter prepares masks at Boomers Stadium parking lot in Schaumburg, Ill., Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The village is distributing 70,000 masks to residents of the northwest Chicago suburb as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The distribution event from Wednesday, May 6, through Friday, May 8, by age and last name from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seniors age 65 and older were given masks on Wednesday. A maximum of five masks is to be given to each vehicle. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)