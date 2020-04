Lakewood Chapel Pastor John Elleson, right, waits for people at the church in Arlington Heights, Ill., Saturday, April 18, 2020. The church is giving away faces masks during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

"We never seen anything like this, we have to take a rolling approach to how we handle it."- Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL-16)

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL-16) joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss the proposed extension of the popular Payment Protection Program intended to help small businesses, as they struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, Rep. Kinzinger talks about whether or not it’s too soon for some counties in Illinois to end Gov. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.