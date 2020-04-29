COVID-19: What will local dining look like in the future?

Sam Toia, President of the Illinois Restaurant Association joins The Roe Conn Show to explain what dining would look like in the future after COVID-19. Also, can local restaurants survive if the lockdowns continue into the summer?
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!