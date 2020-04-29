COVID-19: What will local dining look like in the future?

A closed sign is posted at a restaurant along the River Walk in San Antonio, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is allowing Texas’ stay-at-home orders to expire this week and easing restrictions on non-essential business and restaurants can open for seating with 25 percent capacity. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

"Restaurateurs care about the health of their team members and their customers, but the economic model will not work when it's 50% or less occupancy."- Sam Toia

Sam Toia, President of the Illinois Restaurant Association joins The Roe Conn Show to explain what dining would look like in the future after COVID-19. Also, can local restaurants survive if the lockdowns continue into the summer?