Listen Now
John Williams

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

COVID-19: What does it mean for the Illinois State budget?

Roe Conn

"It is going to be some difficult times, our state budget just had a big hole blown on the side of it."- Micheal Frerichs, Illinois State Treasurer

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau, left, and Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois public health director, center, listen as Gov. J.B. Pritzker answers a question about the state’s response to COVID-19, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Illinois state Capitol. (AP Photo/John O’Connor)

Micheal Frerichs, Illinois State Treasurer joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how the COVID-19 pandemic will effect the state’s budget, also how you can obtain unclaimed property you may be able to use during this difficult time.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories