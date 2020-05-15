COVID-19: What does it mean for the Illinois State budget?

Micheal Frerichs, Illinois State Treasurer joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how the COVID-19 pandemic will effect the state’s budget, also how you can obtain unclaimed property you may be able to use during this difficult time.
