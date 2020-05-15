COVID-19: What does it mean for the Illinois State budget?

Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau, left, and Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois public health director, center, listen as Gov. J.B. Pritzker answers a question about the state’s response to COVID-19, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Illinois state Capitol. (AP Photo/John O’Connor)

"It is going to be some difficult times, our state budget just had a big hole blown on the side of it."- Micheal Frerichs, Illinois State Treasurer

Micheal Frerichs, Illinois State Treasurer joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how the COVID-19 pandemic will effect the state’s budget, also how you can obtain unclaimed property you may be able to use during this difficult time.