"This is the first time since Canada was founded in the mid 1800s."- Bruce Heyman former former US Ambassador to Canada

Bruce Heyman, former US Ambassador to Canada and author of the best selling memoir The Art of Diplomacy: Strengthening the Canada US Relationship in Times of Uncertainty joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss the closing the northern border shared by US and Canada to non-essential traffic as part of the effort to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.