Listen Now
Anna Davlantes

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

COVID-19: Tyson Foods warns of meat crisis

Roe Conn

"It's not an easy job to quickly go in and sanitize a plant that does what it does everyday."- Orion Samuelson

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An American flag flies outside the Tyson Foods Inc., Temperanceville Complex, Wednesday April 29, 2020, in Temperanceville, Va. Big meatpacking companies that have struggled to keep plants open during the coronavirus crisis said Wednesday they welcome President Donald Trump’s executive order that plants must remain open, even as unions, some employees and Democrats raised questions about whether workers could be kept safe while doing so. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Orion Samuelson, Agribusiness Director at WGN Radio joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why Tyson Foods, one of the largest producers of food announced that there may be some interruption in the supply chain due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)

Paul Harvey

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey's "The Rest of the Story" is back on WGN Radio weekday mornings.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular