COVID-19: Tyson Foods warns of meat crisis

Orion Samuelson, Agribusiness Director at WGN Radio joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why Tyson Foods, one of the largest producers of food announced that there may be some interruption in the supply chain due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
