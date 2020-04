A dead rodent lies on the sidewalk as a lone passerby walks up Bourbon Street, normally bustling with tourists and revelers, in New Orleans, Monday, March 23, 2020. Complicating New Orleans’ fight of the new coronavirus spread, rats and mice are abandoning their hiding places in walls and rafters of shuttered businesses and venturing outside. On Bourbon Street workers in protective clothing placed poisonous bait in storm drains and set out traps. “Unfortunately, what’s happening is, many of these rodents are looking for an alternative food source,” Claudia Riegel, the city’s pest control director, said Monday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)