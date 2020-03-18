COVID-19: The life of a small business owner

‘Mr. Fix-It’ Lou Manfredini, host of HouseSmarts Radio joins The Roe Conn Show to talk about how the spread of COVID-19 affects the small business owner. He also explains how the supply chain on goods are affected during this crisis.
