COVID-19: Temperature scanners may be the key to reopen the economy

Dr. William Yates, CEO of Chicago based Yates Enterprises joins The Roe Conn Show to talk about the variety of temperature detectors that can help safeguard the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, and help businesses, and other organizations reopen once shelter-in-place bans are lifted.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!