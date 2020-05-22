Listen Now
COVID-19: Temperature scanners may be the key to reopen the economy

Roe Conn

"We should do all we can do to prevent the virus from coming back, and this is just one of the things."- Dr. William Yates, CEO of Chicago based Yates Enterprises

A FLIR E6 infrared camera is shown scanning a person for elevated body temperature at a General Motors plant in Warren, Mich., Thursday, April 23, 2020. Companies are using the technology to help identify employees and visitors that may have a fever, which is one of the symptoms of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Dr. William Yates, CEO of Chicago based Yates Enterprises joins The Roe Conn Show to talk about the variety of temperature detectors that can help safeguard the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, and help businesses, and other organizations reopen once shelter-in-place bans are lifted.

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
