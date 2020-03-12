COVID-19 Q&A with a Northwestern Medicine infectious disease expert

Infectious disease specialist & Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, Dr. Irfan Hafiz joins Roe Conn to answer listener questions about how coronavirus spreads, how people with underlying health issues can protect themselves, and more.
