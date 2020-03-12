Listen Now
Blackhawks vs. San Jose

COVID-19 Q&A with a Northwestern Medicine infectious disease expert

Roe Conn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Infectious disease specialist & Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, Dr. Irfan Hafiz joins Roe Conn to answer listener questions about how coronavirus spreads, how people with underlying health issues can protect themselves, and more.

“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.”

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular