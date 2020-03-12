COVID-19 Q&A with a Northwestern Medicine infectious disease expert

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Infectious disease specialist & Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, Dr. Irfan Hafiz joins Roe Conn to answer listener questions about how coronavirus spreads, how people with underlying health issues can protect themselves, and more.

