COVID-19 Q&A: How do I cope with my children during quarantine?

Dr. John Duffy, clinical psychologist, life coach, parenting expert and author of Parenting the New Teen in the Age of Anxiety joins The Roe Conn Show to give tips on how to handle your adolescent kids during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.
