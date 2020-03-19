COVID-19: Oak Park residents urged to voluntarily shelter in place

Beginning Friday, residents in Oak Park are being asked to voluntarily shelter in place in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. Oak Park Mayor Anan Abu-Taleb joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why he made this decision.
