COVID-19: Oak Park residents urged to voluntarily shelter in place

"We are being proactive...our number one goal is to stop this virus."- Oak Park Mayor Anan Abu-Taleb

Beginning Friday, residents in Oak Park are being asked to voluntarily shelter in place in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. Oak Park Mayor Anan Abu-Taleb joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why he made this decision.

