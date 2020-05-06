COVID-19: Local companies answering the call to help fight pandemic

Kenneth Ragland, Chief Operating and Financial Officer, W Diamond Group Corporation joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss how his company went from making suits for Hart Schaffner Marx, to making masks to assist fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
