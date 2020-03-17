Listen Now
Justin Kaufmann

COVID-19: Life under a national emergency

Roe Conn

"This is not the zombie apocalypse...this is a virus we can prevent."- Former House Intel Chair Mike Rogers

A line of people waiting to buy supplies amid coronavirus fears snakes through a parking lot at a Costco, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/John Locher)

As COVID-19 continues its spread across the United States, causing a ripple-effect of closures. Mike Rogers, former FBI, and House Intel Chair joins The Roe Conn Show to explain exactly what happens during a national emergency.

