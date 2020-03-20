COVID-19: Is Chicago prepared for a shelter-in-place order if given?

Retired CPD Commander Neil Sullivan joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how the Chicago Police Department prepares for large-scale emergency situations, and whether or not the city is prepared to handle a mandatory shelter-in-place order if given due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
