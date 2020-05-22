Listen Now
COVID-19: Terry Savage with advice as Illinois’ unemployment rate hits 44-year high

Roe Conn

The Illinois Department of Employment Security reports 762,000 jobs lost in April

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A man looks at signs of a closed store due to COVID-19 in Niles, Ill., Thursday, May 21, 2020. More than 2.4 million people applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week in the latest wave of layoffs from the viral outbreak that triggered widespread business shutdowns two months ago and sent to economy into a deep recession. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Terry Savage, author of best-selling book The Savage Truth on Money and expert on personal finance joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss Illinois’ unemployment rate soaring to 16.4% in April, and what people can do to make sure they are getting all the financial help they need during this difficult time.

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
