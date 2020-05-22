COVID-19: Terry Savage with advice as Illinois’ unemployment rate hits 44-year high

A man looks at signs of a closed store due to COVID-19 in Niles, Ill., Thursday, May 21, 2020. More than 2.4 million people applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week in the latest wave of layoffs from the viral outbreak that triggered widespread business shutdowns two months ago and sent to economy into a deep recession. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Terry Savage, author of best-selling book The Savage Truth on Money and expert on personal finance joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss Illinois’ unemployment rate soaring to 16.4% in April, and what people can do to make sure they are getting all the financial help they need during this difficult time.