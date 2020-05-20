COVID-19: How will Illinois summer camps operate?

Colette Marquardt, Executive Director of American Camp Association, Illinois joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why some summer camps, daycare, and youth programs will be open this summer. Also, how will these programs keep children safe as Illinois slowly reopens due to the COVID-19 pandemic?
