COVID-19: Dr. Richard Heller explains how to keep your child safe when classes start

Dr. Richard Heller, VP of Clinical Services & National Director of Pediatric Radiology at Radiology Partners joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how parents should prepare their kids to return to school amid the coronavirus pandemic.
