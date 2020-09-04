COVID-19: Dr. Richard Heller explains how to keep your child safe when classes start

Roe Conn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this April 7, 2020, photo, Erica Harris, right, and her daughter Jordan, wear their protective masks as they walk back home after getting a lunch and homework from the child’s school on Chicago’s Southside in Chicago. As the coronavirus tightened its grip across the country, it is cutting a particularly devastating swath through an already vulnerable population, black Americans. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Dr. Richard Heller, VP of Clinical Services & National Director of Pediatric Radiology at Radiology Partners joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how parents should prepare their kids to return to school amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular