COVID-19: Dealing with your ‘tween’ while in quarantine

Dr. John Duffy, clinical psychologist, life coach, parenting expert and author of Parenting the New Teen in the Age of Anxiety joins The Roe Conn Show to talk about parenting a teen during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how these stay-at-home orders have an effect on your child.
