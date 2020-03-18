COVID-19: Containing the virus behind bars

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss how his office are handling inmates in Cook County Jail during the COVID-19 outbreak, and how new inmates can possibly be a threat to spreading the virus.
