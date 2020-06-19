COVID-19: Chicagoland area casinos set to reopen

Richard Schwartz, President of Rush Street Interactive, joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss how they are partnering with Rivers Casino Des Plaines to launch an award-winning sportsbook. Also, David Strow, Director of Corp. Communications for Boyd Gaming joins the show to explain the new COVID-19 safety measures in place as Blue Chip Casino in Indiana reopens.
