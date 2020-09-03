Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

COVID-19: Can restaurants offer winter patios and still follow safety guidelines?

Roe Conn

Natalie Marquez, manager of the Saucy Porka restaurant, right, sanitizes tables and stacks chairs for the final day of in-dining service due to a ban by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker as a preventive measure to COVID-19, the disease that is caused by the new coronavirus, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Chicago. As of Tuesday, bars and restaurants will become takeout-only throughout Illinois. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Hagen Dost, Master Brewer & Co-Founder of Dovetail Brewery, joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how restaurants may be able to remain open during the winter months in the city and still comply with Illinois COVID-19 safety regulations.

