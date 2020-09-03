COVID-19: Can restaurants offer winter patios and still follow safety guidelines?

Hagen Dost, Master Brewer & Co-Founder of Dovetail Brewery, joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how restaurants may be able to remain open during the winter months in the city and still comply with Illinois COVID-19 safety regulations.
