COVID-19: Bob Costas imagines a year without baseball & football

"Over the last 20 years, football has been the American sporting obsession...football may face the biggest problem."- Bob Costas

Minnesota Vikings running back Mike Boone (23) runs into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Emmy Award-winner and announcer for MLB Network, Bob Costas joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic is causing a ripple-effect in the sports world. Will we have a baseball season? Will the NFL have to postpone the 2020-2021 season?

