COVID-19: Bob Costas imagines a year without baseball & football

Emmy Award-winner and announcer for MLB Network, Bob Costas joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic is causing a ripple-effect in the sports world. Will we have a baseball season? Will the NFL have to postpone the 2020-2021 season?
