COVID-19: As airlines tighten onboard mask policy…will you still fly?

ABC News Radio correspondent Alex Stone joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why American Airlines created an internal travel restriction list for flyers who refuse to wear protective masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, Roe takes calls from WGN Radio listeners on whether or not they would wear a mask on a flight.
