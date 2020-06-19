Listen Now
John Williams

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

COVID-19: As airlines tighten onboard mask policy…will you still fly?

Roe Conn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this June 16, 2020 file photo travelers wear masks as they wait at the American Airlines ticket counter at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. American Airlines has banned a man who was kicked off a plane for refusing to wear a face covering, among the first such incidents since airlines promised this week to step up enforcement of their mask rules. A spokesman for American said Thursday, June 18, 2020 that the airline decided to ban the man after reviewing the incident, which occurred Wednesday at New York’s LaGuardia Airport. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

ABC News Radio correspondent Alex Stone joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why American Airlines created an internal travel restriction list for flyers who refuse to wear protective masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, Roe takes calls from WGN Radio listeners on whether or not they would wear a mask on a flight.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular