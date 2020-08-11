Cook County State’s Attorney candidate Pat O’Brien slams Kim Foxx’s stance on bail reform

"Kim Foxx is like a bystander. Her attorneys are not asking for appropriate bonds, and in a lot of cases they should be asking for no bond."- Judge Pat O'Brien

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx
Judge Pat O’Brien (R) joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why he’s running against Kim Foxx for Cook County State’s Attorney in the November election, and why he thinks there needs to be tougher prosecution against looters.

