Cook County State’s Attorney candidate Pat O’Brien slams Kim Foxx’s stance on bail reform

Judge Pat O’Brien (R) joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why he’s running against Kim Foxx for Cook County State’s Attorney in the November election, and why he thinks there needs to be tougher prosecution against looters.
