Cook County Board passes COVID-19 tax relief plan

Steven Leahy, Chicago Tax Lawyer joins The Roe Conn Show to explain the COVID-19 property tax relief bill that was passed by the Cook County Board. Also, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas joins the show to help further explain the bill and take calls from WGN Radio listeners who have property tax issues.
