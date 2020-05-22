Cook County Board passes COVID-19 tax relief plan

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle unveiled her plan for the economic recovery of the county in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steven Leahy, Chicago Tax Lawyer joins The Roe Conn Show to explain the COVID-19 property tax relief bill that was passed by the Cook County Board. Also, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas joins the show to help further explain the bill and take calls from WGN Radio listeners who have property tax issues.