After the Blackhawks came up short against the Rangers (6-3) defenseman Connor Murphy joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss their plans to pick up the pace against the Predators.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3733785/3733785_2020-02-21-005625.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!