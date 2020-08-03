Congressman Krishnamoorthi says ventilators were not available in enough time when pandemic hit

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi chats with Roe Conn about President Trump’s administration overspending $500 million on ventilators. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee suggest that the Trump administration failed to enforce an existing contract with a major medical manufacturer, delayed negotiations for more than a month. Krishnamoorthi also comments on the second stimulus check. “We are fighting a war against coronavirus.” We have to get to stimulus deal for people and businesses that need relief.”
Click for more.)