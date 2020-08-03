Congressman Krishnamoorthi says ventilators were not available in enough time when pandemic hit

FILE – In this April 20, 2020, file photo a ventilator waits to be used for a COVID-19 patient going into cardiac arrest at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y. COVID-19 could have stamped someone “uninsurable”  if not for the Affordable Care Act. The ban on insurers using preexisting conditions to deny coverage is a key part of the Obama-era law that the Trump administration still seeks to overturn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi chats with Roe Conn about President Trump’s administration overspending $500 million on ventilators. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee suggest that the Trump administration failed to enforce an existing contract with a major medical manufacturer, delayed negotiations for more than a month. Krishnamoorthi also comments on the second stimulus check. “We are fighting a war against coronavirus.” We have to get to stimulus deal for people and businesses that need relief.”

