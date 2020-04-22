Congress reaches deal to replenish small-business loan program

Terry Savage, nationally recognized expert on personal finance and author of the best-selling book The Savage Truth on Money, joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss the Senate approval of nearly $500 billion in coronavirus aid to help struggling small businesses.
