CME Group announces closure of Chicago trading floor due to coronavirus

CME Group announced they will close its Chicago trading floor proactively due to the coronavirus outbreak. Jon Najarian, co-founder of Market Rebels, and star of CNBC’s Halftime Report joins The Roe Conn Show to explain what this move means for the future of CME Group Chicago.
