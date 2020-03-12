CME Group announces closure of Chicago trading floor due to coronavirus

Listen Now
Roe Conn

CME Group the first major U.S. exchange to close a trading floor due to coronavirus concerns

CME Group announced they will close its Chicago trading floor proactively due to the coronavirus outbreak. Jon Najarian, co-founder of Market Rebels, and star of CNBC’s Halftime Report joins The Roe Conn Show to explain what this move means for the future of CME Group Chicago.

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
