Classic Cinemas CEO on the temporary closure of its theaters: ‘New movies are our livelihood, and we have no new movies’

Chris Johnson, President of the National Association of Theater Owners of Illinois (NATO) and CEO of Classic Cinemas, joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why the Illinois-based theater chain will temporarily close all of its locations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

