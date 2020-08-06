Civil rights activist says Chicago needs to “invest in people better” to avoid violence

 Ja’Mal Green, Civil Rights organizer and activist joins Roe Conn to discuss Chicago’s violence following the shooting of FBG Duck. Green says that there is a growing threat of gang wars online following the rapper’s death. “A lot of kids are caught in the crossfire.” Green made a public service announcement on Facebook encouraging Chicago residents near 64th-66th King Drive to stay inside until further notice. He added that certain areas are targeted as “hot spots” for violence on social media. He adds, “kids that come from broken homes go to the street and they meet other people like them. We need to be better at giving them other opportunities. We need to invest in people better.”

