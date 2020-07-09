Christine O’Reilly-Riordan explains how ‘you’ can ‘sit’ in the stands for the White Sox home opener

Chicago White Sox Charities Vice President-Community Relations/Executive Director, Christine O’Reilly-Riordan joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how you can purchase a cardboard cutout of yourself to “sit” in the stands during Sox home games.
