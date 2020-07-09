Listen Now
Ji Suk Yi

Christine O’Reilly-Riordan explains how ‘you’ can ‘sit’ in the stands for the White Sox home opener

Roe Conn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito sets up to throw the ball to first base during practice at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)

Chicago White Sox Charities Vice President-Community Relations/Executive Director, Christine O’Reilly-Riordan joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how you can purchase a cardboard cutout of yourself to “sit” in the stands during Sox home games.

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
