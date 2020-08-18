Chicago’s very own Kendall Coyne Schofield looks at what it will take for the Blackhawks to force a Game 6

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – AUGUST 16: The Chicago Blackhawks celebrate a 3-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on August 16, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

Six time gold medal hockey star & NBC sportscaster, Chicago’s very own Kendall Coyne Schofield joins Roe Conn to prepare for the Chicago Blackhawks forcing a Game 5 in their NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

