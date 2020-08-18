Chicago’s very own Kendall Coyne Schofield looks at what it will take for the Blackhawks to force a Game 6

Six time gold medal hockey star & NBC sportscaster, Chicago’s very own Kendall Coyne Schofield joins Roe Conn to prepare for the Chicago Blackhawks forcing a Game 5 in their NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Las Vegas Golden Knights.
