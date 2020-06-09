Listen Now
Chicago’s deadliest day: 18 murders in 24 hours

Roe Conn

"As bad as all that looting was, you can repair buildings...you can't bring back lives. It was almost completely dismissed as an issue."- Father Michael Pfleger

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police work the scene at North Lowell Ave and West Irving Park Road in Chicago on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, where a Chicago police officer was shot and wounded in a gun battle near the Kennedy Expressway. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Father Michael Pfleger, long-time priest at St. Sabina Church and social activist, joins The Roe Conn Show in the aftermath of the city’s most violent day in 60 years where 18 people were killed in a 24-hour period.

