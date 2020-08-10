Chicago Tribune’s Gary Marx investigates dropped cases by Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx

Roe Conn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 20119 file photo, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford File)

Chicago Tribune investigative reporter Gary Marx joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office dropped charges against 29.9% of felony defendants during the first three years of her term, and whether or not it’s now having an effect on the rising violent crime in the city.

