Chicago Tribune’s Gary Marx investigates dropped cases by Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx

Chicago Tribune investigative reporter Gary Marx joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office dropped charges against 29.9% of felony defendants during the first three years of her term, and whether or not it’s now having an effect on the rising violent crime in the city.
