Chicago Teachers Union holds rally remote learning this Fall

The Chicago Teachers Union held a protest today calling for Chicago Public Schools to keep schools closed this fall. The district is recommending two days of in-person instruction and three days of remote learning. But there’s no final decision yet. Stacy Davis Gates, CTU Vice President chats with Roe Conn about her thoughts on the issue.
