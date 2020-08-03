Chicago Teachers Union holds rally remote learning this Fall

State Representative Kelly Cassidy (D) is calling for House Speaker Michael Madigan to resign. Cassidy says "this is not my first time questioning him. Over the last several years, I have asked him to make things right. Cassidy says if the ComEd story is proven to be true, Madigan and anyone in his closest circle should resign. "We are not a trier of facts, we are a body of leadership that we want to reflect our best state and advancing our agenda," Cassidy says.