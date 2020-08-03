Chicago Teachers Union holds rally remote learning this Fall

Roe Conn
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 23: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about his administration’s response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at the White House on July 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump announced new guidelines for schools to re-open as the U.S. reported more COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks (915,000) than it did during all of June. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The Chicago Teachers Union held a protest today calling for Chicago Public Schools to keep schools closed this fall. The district is recommending two days of in-person instruction and three days of remote learning. But there’s no final decision yet. Stacy Davis Gates, CTU Vice President chats with Roe Conn about her thoughts on the issue.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular