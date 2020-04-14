Chicago Sky’s Allie Quigley talks about the Horse Challenge and life without sports

Chicago Sky point guard, Allie Quigley joins the Roe Conn Show to discuss beating Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chris Paul in ESPN’s made-for-television Horse Challenge, and dealing with no sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
