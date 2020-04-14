Listen Now
John Williams

Chicago Sky’s Allie Quigley talks about the Horse Challenge and life without sports

Roe Conn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chicago Sky point guard Allie Quigley

Chicago Sky point guard, Allie Quigley joins the Roe Conn Show to discuss beating Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chris Paul in ESPN’s made-for-television Horse Challenge, and dealing with no sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

White Sox

More White Sox

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Masters Report

More Masters Report

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)

Is your company open for business and ready to serve customers? Join our “Chicago-area ‘Open for Business’ directory” and let our audience know.

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular