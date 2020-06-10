Listen Now
Chicago Park District announces park openings

Roe Conn

Alonzo Williams, Chief Programs Officer at the Chicago Park District, joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how you can register your child for summer day camp as parks west of Lake Shore Drive, and city libraries prepare to reopen.

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

