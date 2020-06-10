Chicago Park District announces park openings

Alonzo Williams, Chief Programs Officer at the Chicago Park District, joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how you can register your child for summer day camp as parks west of Lake Shore Drive, and city libraries prepare to reopen.
