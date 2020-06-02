Listen Now
Chicago OEMC Director: ‘By no means was the rest of the city left unsupervised…it’s constantly monitored’

Shattered glass hangs from a window of a 7-Eleven store early Sunday morning, May 31, 2020 in Chicago, after a night of unrest and protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Richard Guidice, Executive Director of Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications joins The Roe Conn Show to talk about how his office responds to the increased demand of support from police, EMTs, & firefighters during the escalating violence and looting happening in the city.

