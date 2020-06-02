Chicago OEMC Director: ‘By no means was the rest of the city left unsupervised…it’s constantly monitored’

Richard Guidice, Executive Director of Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications joins The Roe Conn Show to talk about how his office responds to the increased demand of support from police, EMTs, & firefighters during the escalating violence and looting happening in the city.
