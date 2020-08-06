Chicago created a COVID-19 task force to deter party activity

Rosa Escareno, Chicago Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Commissioner joins Roe Conn to discuss the development of the COVID-19 task force. As Chicago sees a slow increase in coronavirus cases, Escareno says “gatherings are now becoming a problem.” The task force is researching commercial and residential spaces that are holding parties big enough to be operating like paid events. She adds they look at sites like Eventbrite and social media to “deter activity.” Businesses and organizers can be subject to citations.
