Chicago created a COVID-19 task force to deter party activity

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 15: A sign on the sidewalk in Millennium Park encourages visitors to practice social distancing on June 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The park, which had been closed to visitors to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, partially reopened, with restrictions, to the public today. The park located in downtown Chicago is the most visited tourist attraction in the Midwest, attracting more than 12 million visitors annually. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Rosa Escareno, Chicago Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Commissioner joins Roe Conn to discuss the development of the COVID-19 task force. As Chicago sees a slow increase in coronavirus cases, Escareno says “gatherings are now becoming a problem.” The task force is researching commercial and residential spaces that are holding parties big enough to be operating like paid events. She adds they look at sites like Eventbrite and social media to “deter activity.” Businesses and organizers can be subject to citations.

